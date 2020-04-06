Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Meta Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $622.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

