Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded by Stephens

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.32. Matson has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.26 million. Matson had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth $846,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 50.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 220,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,497,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

