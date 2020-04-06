Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCFT. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.06. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

