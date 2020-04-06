Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. Shake Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

