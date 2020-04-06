Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

