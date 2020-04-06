Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 694.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 409,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Evertec by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Evertec by 36.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evertec during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Evertec by 420.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 51,346 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

EVTC opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

