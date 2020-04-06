Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in 8X8 by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EGHT opened at $14.06 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

