Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NYSE:MAS opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $16,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

