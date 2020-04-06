Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRTN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.02. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

