Man Group plc Sells 11,582 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI stock opened at $140.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.