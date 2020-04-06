Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF opened at $42.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

