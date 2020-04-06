Man Group plc Purchases New Shares in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Acacia Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 121.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1,056.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $258,980.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $161,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,207 shares of company stock valued at $574,977. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ACIA opened at $66.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

