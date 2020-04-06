Man Group plc Purchases 31,235 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Man Group plc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,975,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

In other news, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.