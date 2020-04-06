Man Group plc Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Man Group plc grew its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 172.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PAG. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of PAG opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

