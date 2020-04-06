Man Group plc Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,050 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Elastic worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Elastic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after buying an additional 93,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $683,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 20.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $47.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic NV has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,445.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 556,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352,447.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,050 shares of company stock worth $4,828,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

