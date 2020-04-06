Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 81,547 Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,867,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,626,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after buying an additional 438,939 shares during the last quarter.

SAVE opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $58.54.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

