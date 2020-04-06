Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MBUU. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $385.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,183,000 after buying an additional 364,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 343,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

