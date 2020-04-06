Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Coupa Software worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,935 shares of company stock worth $22,791,376 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $126.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.87. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.