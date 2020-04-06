Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 89,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 191.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

