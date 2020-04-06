Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bodycote to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 746.07 ($9.81).

BOY stock opened at GBX 519 ($6.83) on Monday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 670.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 788.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $932.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

