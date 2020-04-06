Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASCL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 373 ($4.91) to GBX 303 ($3.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ascential to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 364.80 ($4.80).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 183.07 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.28. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.70 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The firm has a market cap of $775.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.16%.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter bought 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

