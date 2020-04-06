Liberum Capital Cuts GYM Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 300

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.78% from the company’s current price.

GYM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.14 ($4.22).

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.93) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 256.14. GYM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.17. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 million and a PE ratio of 56.35.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GYM Group will post 889.9999449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

