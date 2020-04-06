Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSGOF. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $6.32 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Analyst Recommendations for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.