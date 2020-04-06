Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSGOF. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $6.32 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

