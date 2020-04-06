Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.