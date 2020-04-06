Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

