Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of LW opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

