Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,145,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,672,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $47.78 on Monday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXO. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Concho Resources from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.78.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

