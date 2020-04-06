Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,589 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

