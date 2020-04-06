Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

