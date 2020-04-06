Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $151.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

