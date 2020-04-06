Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Umpqua by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

