Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Crown stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.