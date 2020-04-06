Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

