Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

