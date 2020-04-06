Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,300 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after buying an additional 976,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 237,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $44.29 on Monday. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

