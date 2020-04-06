La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $16,542,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,863 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LZB. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti cut their price target on La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

