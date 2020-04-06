Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Konami from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS KNMCY opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Konami has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

