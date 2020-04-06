Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC opened at $58.40 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.