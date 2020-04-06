Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,354 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,010,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 45,279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,580,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

