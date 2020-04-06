Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.86 ($120.76).

AFX stock opened at €88.20 ($102.56) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €92.27 and its 200-day moving average is €104.58. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a 1 year high of €122.10 ($141.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 46.52.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

