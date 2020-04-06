Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €19.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.24 ($29.35).

FRA EVK opened at €21.08 ($24.51) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.33. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

