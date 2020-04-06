Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €42.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.35 ($65.53).

BAS stock opened at €42.79 ($49.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.28. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 1 year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

