Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) vs. Gores Holdings III (NYSE:GRSH) Critical Review

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaleyra and Gores Holdings III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million 1.08 -$1.09 million $0.24 29.17 Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A

Gores Holdings III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaleyra.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and Gores Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.04% -0.99% Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15%

Risk & Volatility

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kaleyra and Gores Holdings III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaleyra presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.86%. Given Kaleyra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gores Holdings III beats Kaleyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Gores Holdings III Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

