JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims GVC (LON:GVC) Target Price to GBX 670

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

GVC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 975 ($12.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on GVC from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 983.54 ($12.94).

LON GVC opened at GBX 548.70 ($7.22) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 652.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 799.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

