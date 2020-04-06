JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 180

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

888 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised 888 Holdings Public to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Numis Securities cut 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 Holdings Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.50 ($2.55).

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 124.20 ($1.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $408.87 million and a PE ratio of 7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.98. 888 Holdings Public has a 52-week low of GBX 68.40 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

