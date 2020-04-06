JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.66 ($94.95).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €73.88 ($85.91) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.99. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

