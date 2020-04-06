Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

JOUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Outdoors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti upped their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.33.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. Research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.