Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.35 ($65.53).

Shares of BAS opened at €42.79 ($49.75) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.28. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

