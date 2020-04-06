Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

