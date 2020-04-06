Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

