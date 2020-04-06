Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 190 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 190 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 170 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 122 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 172.20.

Shares of HM.B opened at SEK 124.50 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a twelve month low of SEK 129.22 and a twelve month high of SEK 245.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 169.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 186.63.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

